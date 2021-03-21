SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Registration ends today at ssc.nic.in
- SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SSC MTS Recruitment 2021 online at ssc.nic.in. The deadline to pay the registration fee is March 23, 2021.
SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: The online registration process for the recruitment of SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff will end on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
The Staff Selection Commission will hold the SSC MTS tier-1 recruitment examination from July 1 to 20, 2021, while the tier-2 examination is scheduled to be held on November 21, 2021.
A candidate must have passed the Matriculation Examination or its equivalent from a recognized Board.
Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of ₹100. "Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee," reads the official notice.
"Details about vacancies will be provided in due course. Updated vacancies, if any, will be made available on the website of the Commission," further reads the notification.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.
