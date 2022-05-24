SSC recruitment 2022: 797 vacancies on offer, details here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited online application for Selection Posts Ladakh 2022. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application fee is June 13. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies online at www.ssc.nic.in, the SSC's official website.

The application correction link will be activated on June 27 and candidates can make changes in their application till June 29. The Computer based examination will be held on August 2022 tentatively.

SSC recruitment 2022 Important dates

Dates for submission of online applications: May 23

Last date for the submission of online applications: June 13

Last date for submission of online fee payment: June 15

Last date for generation of offline Challan: June 16

SSC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹100. Women candidates, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) are exempted from paying the application fee.

SSC recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Candidates can submit their applications online at the SSC Headquarters' official website, ssc.nic.in.

Notification here