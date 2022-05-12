Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC Selection Post phase X/2022 application begins at ssc.nic.in, link to apply

SSC on May 12 has begin the application process for Selection Post phase X/2022.
Published on May 12, 2022 08:52 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has begin the application process for Selection Post phase X/2022 on May 12. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The last date for the submission of application form is June 13.  The deadline for paying fees online is June 15 and the last date and time for generation of offline Challan June 16.

From June 20 to 24, 2022, candidates will be able to make changes to their application form, including making online payments. The computer-based test will take place in August 2022. (tentatively).

The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 2065 vacancies across the country. 

Direct link to apply here

SSC Selection Post phase X/2022 application fee: Candidates have to pay 100 as application fee.

SSC Selection Post phase X/2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

Register and login to the portal

Apply for Phase X 2022 Exam

Key in the details, upload required documents 

 Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future use.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here

