SSC Selection Post phase X/2022: Important notice released for applicants

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on May 24 released an important notification for the candidates applying for Selection Posts Phase-X/2022.The Commission has advised applicants to apply for the exam well before the deadline. The application process began on May 12, and the deadline for submitting application form is June 13. Candidates can apply through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

"It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates that aspiring candidates for, Phase-X/2022 Selection Posts examination should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 13.06.2022 and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days”, reads the official notification.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2065 vacancies in different government organizations.

