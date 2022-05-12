SSC Selection Post phase X/2022 notification out at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission on May 12 has released the notification for SSC Selection Posts Phase-X/2022. The application process will begin from today, May 12 and the last date for the submission of application form is June 13. Candidates can apply online through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. Last date for making online fee payment is June 15 and the last date and time for generation of offline Challan.

The official notification reads, “Candidates are advised to visit the websites of the Regional Offices for the latest information in respect of various categories of posts pertaining to the Region Concerned and the various stages of recruitment process.”

From June 20 to 24, 2022, candidates will be able to make changes to their application form, including online payment. The computer based examination will be held in August( Tentatively)

SSC Selection Post phase X/2022 notification Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2065 vacancies in different government organizations.

SSC Selection Post phase X/2022 notification selection process: There will be three different computer-based examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions for jobs with minimum educational qualifications of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation and above.

SSC Selection Post phase X/2022 notification application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹100 as application fee.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below: