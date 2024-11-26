State Health Society, Bihar has invited applications for Ayush Doctors post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SHS, Bihar at shs.bihar.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2616 Ayush Doctors post in the organization. State Health Society, Bihar to recruit for 2616 Ayush Doctors post, details here

The registration process will begin on December 1 and will close on December 21, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 2619 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection procedure and other details.

Vacancy Details

AYUSH Doctor (Ayurvedic): 1411 posts

AYUSH Doctor (Homeopathic): 706 posts

AYUSH Doctor (Unani): 502 posts

Eligibility Criteria

AYUSH Doctor (Ayurvedic): BAMS degree (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) from a recognized university, which is included in the schedule of Indian Medical Central Council, New Delhi.

AYUSH Doctor (Homeopathic): B.H.M.S. degree (Bachelor of Homeopathy Medicine and Surgery) from a recognized university, which is included in the schedule of Central Homeopathic Council, New Delhi.

AYUSH Doctor (Unani): BUMS degree (Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery) from a recognized university, which is included in the schedule of Indian Medical Central Council, New Delhi.

Candidates can check the age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise a computer-based test, which will carry 100 marks. Candidates who qualify the CBT will have to appear for the document verification process.

Application Fee

The application fee for UR/EWS/BC/EBC is ₹500/- for male candidates and ₹250/- for female candidates. For candidates of SC/ST (Bihar Domicile) and PwBD category candidates, the application fee is ₹250/- for male and female candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of State Health Society, Bihar.