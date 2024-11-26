Menu Explore
State Health Society, Bihar to recruit for 2616 Ayush Doctors post, details here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Nov 26, 2024 01:29 PM IST

State Health Society, Bihar will recruit for Ayush Doctors post. Eligible candidates can apply at shs.bihar.gov.in.

State Health Society, Bihar has invited applications for Ayush Doctors post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SHS, Bihar at shs.bihar.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2616 Ayush Doctors post in the organization.

State Health Society, Bihar to recruit for 2616 Ayush Doctors post, details here

The registration process will begin on December 1 and will close on December 21, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 2619 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection procedure and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • AYUSH Doctor (Ayurvedic): 1411 posts
  • AYUSH Doctor (Homeopathic): 706 posts
  • AYUSH Doctor (Unani): 502 posts

Eligibility Criteria

AYUSH Doctor (Ayurvedic): BAMS degree (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) from a recognized university, which is included in the schedule of Indian Medical Central Council, New Delhi.

AYUSH Doctor (Homeopathic): B.H.M.S. degree (Bachelor of Homeopathy Medicine and Surgery) from a recognized university, which is included in the schedule of Central Homeopathic Council, New Delhi.

AYUSH Doctor (Unani): BUMS degree (Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery) from a recognized university, which is included in the schedule of Indian Medical Central Council, New Delhi.

Candidates can check the age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise a computer-based test, which will carry 100 marks. Candidates who qualify the CBT will have to appear for the document verification process.

Application Fee

The application fee for UR/EWS/BC/EBC is 500/- for male candidates and 250/- for female candidates. For candidates of SC/ST (Bihar Domicile) and PwBD category candidates, the application fee is 250/- for male and female candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of State Health Society, Bihar.

