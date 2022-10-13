TN MRB recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 1000+ Asst. Surgeon posts

TN MRB recruitment 2022: The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Surgeon (General) in Tamil Nadu Medical Service on a temporary basis. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in

The last date to apply for the vacancies is October 25, 2022. TN MRB is scheduled to conduct the assistant surgeon examination in the month of November 2022. The exam will be conducted in CBT mode having objective type questions.

Candidates will also have to qualify the Tamil language eligibility test (10th standard level).

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1021 vacancies for the post of assistant surgeon out of which 946 are regular and 75 are backlog vacancies.

The application fee is Rs.1000 for all category candidates.

The fee is Rs.500 for SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH) categories.

How to apply for the post

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in

Click on “Online Registration”

Click on “Register / Login” link available against the Assistant Surgeon post

Register and fill the application form

Upload documents, pay the fee and submit

Save for future purposes

