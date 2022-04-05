Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam 2022: Registration begins, details here
employment news

TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam 2022: Registration begins, details here

TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam 2022 registration begins. Candidates can apply online through the official site of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in.
TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam 2022: Registration begins, details here
Published on Apr 05, 2022 12:05 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission have started the registration process for TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam 2022 on April 4, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the exam is till May 3, 2022. 

The examination will be conducted on June 26, 2022 of two papers. Paper I will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Paper II will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. This recruitment drive will fill up 625 posts in the organisation. Read below for vacancy details, eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Automobile Engineer: 4 Posts
  • Junior Electrical Inspector: 8 Posts
  • Assistant Engineer: 577 Posts
  • Assistant Director: 18 Posts
  • General Foreman: 7 Posts
  • Technical Assistant: 11 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Application Fees

The registration fees is 150/- for one time registration. The examination fee is 200/- which should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment. For more related details candidates can check the official website. 

RELATED STORIES

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tnpsc tnpsc.gov.in sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP