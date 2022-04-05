TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam 2022: Registration begins, details here

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission have started the registration process for TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam 2022 on April 4, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the exam is till May 3, 2022.

The examination will be conducted on June 26, 2022 of two papers. Paper I will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Paper II will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. This recruitment drive will fill up 625 posts in the organisation. Read below for vacancy details, eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Automobile Engineer: 4 Posts

Junior Electrical Inspector: 8 Posts

Assistant Engineer: 577 Posts

Assistant Director: 18 Posts

General Foreman: 7 Posts

Technical Assistant: 11 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Application Fees

The registration fees is ₹150/- for one time registration. The examination fee is ₹200/- which should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment. For more related details candidates can check the official website.