Home / Education / Employment News / TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam 2022: Registration begins, details here
employment news

TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam 2022: Registration begins, details here

TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam 2022 registration begins. Candidates can apply online through the official site of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in.
TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam 2022: Registration begins, details here
TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam 2022: Registration begins, details here
Published on Apr 05, 2022 12:05 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission have started the registration process for TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam 2022 on April 4, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the exam is till May 3, 2022. 

The examination will be conducted on June 26, 2022 of two papers. Paper I will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Paper II will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. This recruitment drive will fill up 625 posts in the organisation. Read below for vacancy details, eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Automobile Engineer: 4 Posts
  • Junior Electrical Inspector: 8 Posts
  • Assistant Engineer: 577 Posts
  • Assistant Director: 18 Posts
  • General Foreman: 7 Posts
  • Technical Assistant: 11 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Application Fees

The registration fees is 150/- for one time registration. The examination fee is 200/- which should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment. For more related details candidates can check the official website. 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tnpsc tnpsc.gov.in sarkari naukri + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out