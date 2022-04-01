TNPSC Group 4 recruitment 2022: Notification out for 7301 vacancies

Tamil Naidu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 4 notification 2022: TNPSC has released a notification for filling approximately 7301 Group 4 posts on its official website at tnpsc.gov.in. The vacancies will be filled in Tamil Naidu Ministerial Service, Tamil Naidu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Naidu Secretariat Service, Tamil Naidu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service, Tamil Naidu Slum Clearance Board Non-Technical Subordinate Service, Tamil Naidu Housing Board Subordinate Service through this recruitment process.



Interested candidates need to apply online for the written examination, which will be held on July 24, 2022 from 9:30am to 12:30pm. The last date for submission of online application is April 28, 2022 till 11:59 pm while the last date of payment of fee through bank is on or before last date for submission of online application.

Examination fee

Candidates must note that the written examination fees is Rs.100/- It is mandatory for the applicants to register their particulars through One- Time online registration system on payment of Rs.150/- towards registration fee and then apply online (The One- Time Registration will be valid for 5 years from the date of registration. Thereafter the registration should be renewed by paying the prescribed fee.)

Selection process

Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced on the Commission's website for uploading all the certificates in support of their claim for onscreen certificate verification. After verification the eligible candidates will be summoned for counseling to allot the post and Unit/ Department in the order of rank and category to which they are eligible as per the vacancy position.

Vacancy details

Village Administrative officer -274

Junior Assistant(Security) -88

Bill collector Grade-1 -50

Junior Assistant (Non- Security) -3590*+3 C/F

Typist – 2069*+39 C/F

Steno typist Grade 3 -885*+ 139 C/F

Store keeper in Tamizhagam Guest house Udhagamandalam – 1