TNPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for Executive officer vacancies, direct link here

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications for the posts of Executive Officers in the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Subordinate Service. the application process is commenced from today, May 20 and the last date for the submission of application form is June 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

The written examination will be held on September 11 in two shifts from 9: 30 am to 12: 30 pm and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

TNPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 36 vacancies

TNPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates must pay a ₹150 online registration fee as well as a ₹100 preliminary exam fee.

Direct link to apply here

TNPSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in

Under the what's new section click on," EXECUTIVE OFFICER, GRADE- IV (GROUP- VIII SERVICES) (TAMIL NADU HINDU RELIGIOUS AND CHARITABLE ENDOWMENTS SUBORDINATE SERVICE ) (Notification)"

Click on ‘New User’ to register and generate Registration/Login ID and password

Return to homepage and go to ‘Apply Online’

Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Take a printout of the application form.

Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details here