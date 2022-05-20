TNPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for Executive officer vacancies, direct link here
- TNPSC recruitment 2022:L Application are invited to Executive officer vacancies.
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications for the posts of Executive Officers in the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Subordinate Service. the application process is commenced from today, May 20 and the last date for the submission of application form is June 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.
The written examination will be held on September 11 in two shifts from 9: 30 am to 12: 30 pm and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
TNPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 36 vacancies
TNPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates must pay a ₹150 online registration fee as well as a ₹100 preliminary exam fee.
TNPSC recruitment 2022: How to apply
Visit TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in
Under the what's new section click on," EXECUTIVE OFFICER, GRADE- IV (GROUP- VIII SERVICES) (TAMIL NADU HINDU RELIGIOUS AND CHARITABLE ENDOWMENTS SUBORDINATE SERVICE ) (Notification)"
Click on ‘New User’ to register and generate Registration/Login ID and password
Return to homepage and go to ‘Apply Online’
Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post
Upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee
Take a printout of the application form.
Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details here
