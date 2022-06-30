TNUSRB recruitment 2022: Notification out for 3552 posts

TNUSRB recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has invited applications for the posts of Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder and Firemen recruitment 2022. Submission of Online Applications will commence from July 7, 2022 at 11.00 Hrs.

Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website of the Board at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Last date for submission of applications is August 15, 2022. Date for written examination will be announced by the board later.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3552 vacancies for 3 posts. Out of these, 2180 vacancies are for police department, 1091 in the investigation department, 161 in the department of prison and corrections and 120 in the department of fire and rescue services.

Out of the total vacancies, 10% vacancies are reserved for sports category candidates, 5% for ex-servicemen and 3% for destitute widows.

20% vacancies will be reserved on preferential basis for the candidates who have studied Tamil as the medium of instruction from Class I to Class X.

As for educational qualification, the candidate must have passed at least 10th standard. Candidates must be in the age group 18-26 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit is given to candidates of reserved category.

The examination levels are as follows- written test, physical measurement test, fitness test, fitness competitions, and special marks. To qualify, a minimum of 35% is required in the main written examination. The Examination fee is ₹250 which has to be paid online.

For further information, visit tnusrb.tn.gov.in.