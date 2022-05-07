TPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 22 vacancies of Assistant Professor
- TPSC recruitment 2022: Application process begin for the 22 vacancies of Assistant Professor apply till June 8.
Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in Kokborok, Group-A Gazetted, Govt. (General) Degree Colleges, Tripura under Education(Higher) Deptt. The online application process has begin from today, May 7 and the last date for the submission of the application form is June 8.
Candidates can apply online through the official website of TPSC at tpsc.tripura.gov.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 22 vacancies.
TPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years as on June 8.
TPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates from the general category should pay a cost of ₹400, while candidates from the SC/ST/BPL card holder/PwD category should pay a fee of ₹350.
TPSC recruitment 2022: Know how to apply
Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in
On the homepage, click on “Online Application”
Click on the application link available against “Assistant Professor in Kokborok”
Register and fill the application form
Upload the documents
Pay the application fee
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
