TRB Tripura PGT Recruitment 2022: Registration for 300 posts begins tomorrow

Teachers Recruitment Board, Tripura will begin the registration process for Post Graduate Teacher posts from May 12, 2022 onwards. Eligible candidates who want to apply for teacher posts can apply online through the official site of TRB Tripura on trb.tripura.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 20, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 300 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of registration: May 12, 2022

Closing date of registration: May 20, 2022

Date of downloading of admit card: June 28 to July 5, 2022

Date of exam: July 17, 2022

Vacancy Details

Sociology: 75 Posts

Geography: 75 Posts

Economics: 75 Posts

Psychology: 75 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have post graduate degree in relevant subject/ allied subject (equivalency of which to be determined by equivalent committee) with at least 50 percent marks ( or its equivalent) from recognised University and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) from NCTE recognised institution. The age limit of the candidate should be upto 40 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of mark obtained in ‘Selection Test for Post Graduate Teachers 2022’ and vacancy position as per this notification subject to scrutiny of certificates/ documents/ mark sheets and correctness of information given by the candidate in the online application form.

Examination Fees

The examination fees is ₹300/- for unreserved category and ₹200/- for SC/ST/PH category. Candidates will have to deposit fees online using debit or credit card and internet banking only.

