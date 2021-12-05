Tripura: TPSC invites applications to recruit 50 LD asstt-cum-typists

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited applications to fill 50 vacancies in LD assistant cum typist post in Tripura Secretariat Service. The last date for submission of application forms is January 15, 2022, 5.30 pm. Application forms will be available on the website of the Commission, December 7, onwards.

Job details

Candidates must have passed higher secondary (+2) exam with the knowledge of typing in computer with an accurate speed of 40 words per minute along with basic computer knowledge. Candidates should between 18 and 40 years of age.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and typing test. The written test will comprise questions from English, general knowledge and current affairs. The Commission will conduct written exam at Agartala, Ambassa, Belonia, Dharmanagar, Kailashashar and Udaipur.