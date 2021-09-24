Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / TS Ed.CET 2021 results today at 4pm, here's how to check
employment news

TS Ed.CET 2021 results today at 4pm, here's how to check

TS Ed.CET 2021 results 2021 to be declared on Friday at 4pm, here's how to check
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 02:54 PM IST
TS Ed.CET 2021 result to be declared today by 4 pm, Here is how to check

The Osmania University Hyderabad will on Friday, September 24  declare the results of the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS Ed.CET) 2021. The examination was conducted on August 24 and August 25 in two shifts from 10 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm.

TS Ed.CET 2021: How to check result

Visit the official website of TS.Ed.CET 2021 at edcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link given to check the result

Key in your credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and keep a copy of the same for future reference

TS Ed.CET is conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to select candidates for admission to BEd (2 years) regular course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana for the academic year 2021-2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ts ed.cet osmania university
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CAT 2021 application correction window to open tomorrow, how to make changes

Maharashtra Metro recruitment 2021: Apply for 96 technician and other vacancies 

CRPF Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply for 38 posts on crpf.gov.in 

WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims Answer Key 2021: Objection window to open today
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP