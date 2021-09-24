TS Ed.CET 2021 results today at 4pm, here's how to check

The Osmania University Hyderabad will on Friday, September 24 declare the results of the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS Ed.CET) 2021. The examination was conducted on August 24 and August 25 in two shifts from 10 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm.

TS Ed.CET 2021: How to check result

Visit the official website of TS.Ed.CET 2021 at edcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link given to check the result

Key in your credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and keep a copy of the same for future reference

TS Ed.CET is conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to select candidates for admission to BEd (2 years) regular course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana for the academic year 2021-2022.