TS Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17,000+ posts from tomorrow on tslprb.in

TS Police Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will begin the application process for Telangana Police recruitment 2022 on Monday, May 2, from 10 am. The last date to apply is May 20.

The department has announced 614 vacancies of Prohibition & Excise Constable in Excise Department, and 63 for Transport Constable posts, in addition to the vacancies announced earlier.

Other vacancies include over 16,000 posts in Telangana Police ranging from Constables to Sub Inspectors.

Candidates can check their eligibility and other details on the information bulletins available on tslprb.in.

Here are more details about the posts:

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) in Police Department: 414 vacancies

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (AR) in Police Department: 66

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 5

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 23

Sub Inspector (Men) in Telangana State Special Protection Force Department: 12

Station Fire Officer in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 26

Deputy Jailor (Men) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 8

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) in Police Department: 4,965

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) in Police Department: 4,423

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 100

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 5,010

Constable in Telangana State Special Protection Force Department: 390

Firemen in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 610

Warder (Male) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 136

Warder (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 10

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police, Information Technology & Communications Organization in Police Department: 22

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector, Police Transport Organization (Men) in Police Department: 3

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Assistant Sub Inspector, Finger Print Bureau in Police Department: 8

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications Organization) in Police Department: 262

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: 21

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: 100