Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / TS Police recruitment 2022: Last date to apply extended till May 26
employment news

TS Police recruitment 2022: Last date to apply extended till May 26

TS Police recruitment 2022: Apply for over 17000 vacancies till May 26.
TS Police recruitment 2022: Last date to apply extended till May 26(PTI file)
Published on May 21, 2022 03:53 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has extended the deadline for applications for the positions of SI, Transport Constable, and Prohibition & Excise Constable. Interested candidates can apply for the positions on the official website tslprb.in until May 26 at 10 p.m.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 17,291 vacancies.

Earlier the last date for the submission of application form was May 20.Candidates can check notification here

TS Police recruitment 2022 Application fee: Candidates in the OC and BC categories with local status, as well as the general category, must pay an application fee of Rs. 800. SC and ST candidates from Telangana must pay a fee of Rs 400. Candidates can find more information on the TS Police website.

Vacancy Details 

  • SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent Posts: 15644 Posts
  • SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent Posts: 554 Posts
  • SCT PCs IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver: 383 Posts
  • SCT SI IT & CO / SI PTO / ASI FPB: 33 Posts
  • Transport Constable: 63 Posts
  • Prohibition & Excise Constable: 614 Posts
RELATED STORIES

Direct link to apply here

TS Police recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit official website tslprb.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply Online’ and register

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form

Take print out for the future reference.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jobs recruitment vacancy
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP