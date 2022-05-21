TS Police recruitment 2022: Last date to apply extended till May 26

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has extended the deadline for applications for the positions of SI, Transport Constable, and Prohibition & Excise Constable. Interested candidates can apply for the positions on the official website tslprb.in until May 26 at 10 p.m.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 17,291 vacancies.

Earlier the last date for the submission of application form was May 20.Candidates can check notification here

TS Police recruitment 2022 Application fee: Candidates in the OC and BC categories with local status, as well as the general category, must pay an application fee of Rs. 800. SC and ST candidates from Telangana must pay a fee of Rs 400. Candidates can find more information on the TS Police website.

Vacancy Details SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent Posts: 15644 Posts

SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent Posts: 554 Posts

SCT PCs IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver: 383 Posts

SCT SI IT & CO / SI PTO / ASI FPB: 33 Posts

Transport Constable: 63 Posts

Prohibition & Excise Constable: 614 Posts

TS Police recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit official website tslprb.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply Online’ and register

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form

Take print out for the future reference.