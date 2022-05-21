TS Police recruitment 2022: Last date to apply extended till May 26
- TS Police recruitment 2022: Apply for over 17000 vacancies till May 26.
The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has extended the deadline for applications for the positions of SI, Transport Constable, and Prohibition & Excise Constable. Interested candidates can apply for the positions on the official website tslprb.in until May 26 at 10 p.m.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 17,291 vacancies.
Earlier the last date for the submission of application form was May 20.Candidates can check notification here
TS Police recruitment 2022 Application fee: Candidates in the OC and BC categories with local status, as well as the general category, must pay an application fee of Rs. 800. SC and ST candidates from Telangana must pay a fee of Rs 400. Candidates can find more information on the TS Police website.
Vacancy Details
- SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent Posts: 15644 Posts
- SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent Posts: 554 Posts
- SCT PCs IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver: 383 Posts
- SCT SI IT & CO / SI PTO / ASI FPB: 33 Posts
- Transport Constable: 63 Posts
- Prohibition & Excise Constable: 614 Posts
TS Police recruitment: Know how to apply
Visit official website tslprb.in
On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply Online’ and register
Fill the application form
Pay the application fee
Submit the application form
Take print out for the future reference.
