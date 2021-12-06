Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UKPSC recruitment 2021: Apply for 455 assistant professor vacancies

Published on Dec 06, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited online applications for the posts of assistant professor. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UKPSC on ukpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is December 24, 2021.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 455 vacancies of assistant professor for 26 subjects in the state government approved universities.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have master‘s degree with 55% (50% in case of SC/ST/OBC(non-creamy layer)/Persons with disabilities) marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Candidates must have cleared the NET conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET. ( for details see notification)

Age limit:

Candidates' age should be between 21 and 42 years. As on July 1, 2021, candidates' minimum age should be 21 years and maximum 42 years, or candidates should not have been born after July 1, 2000 and before July 2, 1979.

Candidates are advised to go through notifications carefully before applying.

 Direct link to apply for assistant professor

Topics
jobs govt job assistant professor
