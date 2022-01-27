UP Police Recruitment 2022: Registration for 120 Workshop Staff begins today

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB has invited applications from candidates to apply for Workshop Staff posts. The registration process that was scheduled to begin on January 20 has been postponed and will begin on January 27, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of UPPBPB on uppbpb.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 120 posts of Workshop Staff in the organization. Candidates who have passed Class 10 examination with ITI certificate in Electronics/ Electrical/ CS/ IT/ Telecommunication/ Radio and Television can apply for the post. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 28 years of age.

Direct link to apply here

UP Police Recruitment 2022: How to apply for Workshop Staff

Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply online.

Visit the official site of UPPBPB on uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on UP Police Workshop Staff link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for all candidates is ₹400/- for the post. The payment of application fees should be done through e-challan or debit card, credit card, net banking.