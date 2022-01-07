Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP Police Recruitment 2022: Registration for 2430 posts to begin on January 20

UP Police to recruit candidates for Assistant Operator and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPPBPB on uppbpb.gov.in.
UP Police Recruitment 2022: Registration for 2430 posts to begin on January 20
Published on Jan 07, 2022 01:26 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Operator and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPPBPB on uppbpb.gov.in. The registration process will begin on January 20, 2022 and the last date to apply for the posts is till February 28, 2022. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 2430 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Important Dates 

  • Opening date of application: January 20, 2022
  • Closing date of application: February 28, 2022
  • Last date for submission of online correction: February 28, 2022

Vacancy Details 

  • Assistant Operator: 1374 Posts
  • Principal Operator: 936 Posts
  • Workshop Staff: 120 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notifications available below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification for Assistant Operator&lt;/strong&gt;

&lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification for Principal Operator&lt;/strong&gt;

&lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification for Workshop staff&lt;/strong&gt;

Application Fees

The application fees for all candidates is 400/- for all posts. The payment of application fees should be done through e-challan or debit card, credit card, net banking. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UP Police. 

