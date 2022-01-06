UPPCL AE Recruitment 2022: Registration for 113 posts begins on January 11

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, UPPCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Engineer (Trainee) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPPCL on uppcl.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 113 posts in the organization.

The registration process was started on January 11, 2022 and the last date to apply for the posts is till January 31, 2022. The submission of application cum processing fee through SBI Challan offline will be till February 2, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have engineering degree in relevant discipline. The complete educational qualification and age limit can be checked through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will be based on computer based test and personal interview. Computer based test will be held at major cities of UP. 75 percent questions shall be from the Bachelor of Engineering level, 10 percent questions of general knowledge/ awareness, 10 percent of reasoning/ aptitude and 5 percent questions of General Hindi.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Application Fees

The application fees should be ₹1180 for general category/ OBC, ₹826 for SC/ST category and ₹12 for PH. The fees should be paid through Debit Card/ Credit card/ NET Banking/ Payment gateway or SBI Bank Challan form.