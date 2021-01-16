UPPSC Calendar 2021 released, check key dates of all recruitment exams here
- UPPSC Calendar 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday released its UPPSC Calendar 2021 PDF on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
UPPSC Calendar 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday released its UPPSC Calendar 2021 PDF on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
According to the UPPSC Calendar 2021, the PCS Mains 2020 exam will be held on January 21, 2021 and the ACF/RFO exam 2020 will be held on February 13, 2021.
Check dates of major examinations conducted by UPPSC :
UPPSC PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains 2020 - January 21
ACF RCF Mains Exam 2020 - February 13
Medical Officer Screening Exam 2020 - March 21, 2021
Spokesperson (State Degree College) Screening Exam 2020 - April 17, 2021
Principal Class 2 - May 23, 2021
PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services/RCF/ACF Prelims 2021 - June 13, 2021
Spokesperson (Male/Female) State Inter College Prelims 2020 - June 20, 2021
Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Prelims 2021 - August 1, 2021
PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains 2021 - October 3, 2021
ACF RCF Mains Exam 2021 - October 22, 2021
State Agriculture Mains Exam 2020- November 13, 2021
Spokesperson (Male/Female) State Inter College Mains Exam 2020 - December 4, 2021
Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Mains Exam 2021 - December 18, 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPCL junior engineer recruitment 2021: Application process to begin from Feb 3
- UPPCL JE Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), department of energy, UP has released a recruitment notification for the post of junior trainee engineer (civil). There are a total of 21 vacancies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC Calendar 2021 released, check key dates of all recruitment exams here
- UPPSC Calendar 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday released its UPPSC Calendar 2021 PDF on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi's unemployment rate 16.25%, nearly 10% children out of school: Govt survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKSSB Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 1700 vacancies tomorrow
- JKSSB Recruitment: The online registration window of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) recruitment for District/Divisional/UT Cadre posts of various departments under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services will close on Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
APSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 45 Inspector of Statistics posts from Jan 16
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at apsc.nic.in on or before February 17, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Married daughter too eligible for govt jobs on compassionate ground: UP HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPPEB constable recruitment 2021: Apply for 4000 vacancies from Jan 16
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the MPPEB constable recruitment 2021 online at peb.mp.gov.in on or before January 30, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PNB SO results 2020 declared at pnbindia.in, here's direct link to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the PNB SO exam 2020 can check their result online at pnbindia.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS IT Recruitment 2021: Various vacancies notified for engineers, programer
- IBPS IT Recruitment 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has notified various vacancies for the posts of analyst programmer, IT system support engineer and IT engineer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KSP RSI answer key 2021 released, here's how to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the answer key online at rsi20.ksp-online.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First phase of Maharashtra police recruitment starts, 5k vacancies to be filled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One-time registration portal for govt jobs launched in Haryana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US job openings declined by less than forecast in November
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vacancy at the top in several Bihar varsities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Registration begins, check details
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment rally online at joinindianarmy.nic.in on or before February 24, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox