UPPSC Calendar 2021 released, check key dates of all recruitment exams here

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:19 AM IST

UPPSC Calendar 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday released its UPPSC Calendar 2021 PDF on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the UPPSC Calendar 2021, the PCS Mains 2020 exam will be held on January 21, 2021 and the ACF/RFO exam 2020 will be held on February 13, 2021.

Check dates of major examinations conducted by UPPSC :

UPPSC PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains 2020 - January 21

ACF RCF Mains Exam 2020 - February 13

Medical Officer Screening Exam 2020 - March 21, 2021

Spokesperson (State Degree College) Screening Exam 2020 - April 17, 2021

Principal Class 2 - May 23, 2021

PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services/RCF/ACF Prelims 2021 - June 13, 2021

Spokesperson (Male/Female) State Inter College Prelims 2020 - June 20, 2021

Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Prelims 2021 - August 1, 2021

PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains 2021 - October 3, 2021

ACF RCF Mains Exam 2021 - October 22, 2021

State Agriculture Mains Exam 2020- November 13, 2021

Spokesperson (Male/Female) State Inter College Mains Exam 2020 - December 4, 2021

Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Mains Exam 2021 - December 18, 2021


