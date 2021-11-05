Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / UPPSC Recruitment: Apply for programmer, computer operator and manager posts
employment news

UPPSC Recruitment: Apply for programmer, computer operator and manager posts

UPPSC Recruitment: Apply form programmer, computer operator and manager posts, check details here.
UPPSC Recruitment: Apply form Programmer, Computer Operator, and Manager Posts
Updated on Nov 05, 2021 03:12 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies of Programmer, Computer Operator, and Manager. The application process is underway and the last date to submit the examination fee is November 29 and the last date to fill the online application is December 3.

UPPSC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5 vacancies out of which 1 post of Programmer Grade-2 and 3 posts of Computer Operator Grade ''B" in U.P. Public service Commission and 1 post of Manager (System) in Industrial development department which may increase/decrease depending upon the circumstances/ requirements.

UPPSC recruitment application fee: The application fee is 225 for unreserved category/ other backward class / economically weaker section. The application fee for SC/ST category is 105. For handicapped candidates, the application fee is 25. The application fee for the ex-serviceman is 105. Candidates can check details in the notification given below.

Here is the direct link to apply.

UPPSC recruitment 2021: Know how to apply

RELATED STORIES

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

On the homepage click on the link that reads, CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR ADVT. NO. A-8/E-1/2021 PROGRAMMER GRADE-2 / COMPUTER OPERATOR GRADE B / MANAGER(SYSTEM)”.

A new page will be on the display screen.

Click on Apply online.

Register yourself and print the registration form.

Pay the application fee.

Fill the application form.

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uppsc.up.nic.in uppsc recruitment
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Registration ends next week, check important dates 

Bihar 67th CCE 2021: Registration date extended, check notice here 

HPPSC Exams 2021: HPAS Main, AE, RFO and other exam dates released 

Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Apply for Office Assistant and other posts 
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP