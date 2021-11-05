Home / Education / Employment News / UPPSC Recruitment: Apply for programmer, computer operator and manager posts
UPPSC Recruitment: Apply for programmer, computer operator and manager posts

  UPPSC Recruitment: Apply form programmer, computer operator and manager posts, check details here.
UPPSC Recruitment: Apply form Programmer, Computer Operator, and Manager Posts
UPPSC Recruitment: Apply form Programmer, Computer Operator, and Manager Posts
Updated on Nov 05, 2021 03:12 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies of Programmer, Computer Operator, and Manager. The application process is underway and the last date to submit the examination fee is November 29 and the last date to fill the online application is December 3.

UPPSC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5 vacancies out of which 1 post of Programmer Grade-2 and 3 posts of Computer Operator Grade ''B" in U.P. Public service Commission and 1 post of Manager (System) in Industrial development department which may increase/decrease depending upon the circumstances/ requirements.

UPPSC recruitment application fee: The application fee is 225 for unreserved category/ other backward class / economically weaker section. The application fee for SC/ST category is 105. For handicapped candidates, the application fee is 25. The application fee for the ex-serviceman is 105. Candidates can check details in the notification given below.

Here is the direct link to apply.

UPPSC recruitment 2021: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

On the homepage click on the link that reads, CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR ADVT. NO. A-8/E-1/2021 PROGRAMMER GRADE-2 / COMPUTER OPERATOR GRADE B / MANAGER(SYSTEM)”.

A new page will be on the display screen.

Click on Apply online.

Register yourself and print the registration form.

Pay the application fee.

Fill the application form.

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below.

 

