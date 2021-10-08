Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / UPRVUNL JE admit card 2021 released at uprvunl.org, direct link for hall ticket
employment news

UPRVUNL JE admit card 2021 released at uprvunl.org, direct link for hall ticket

UPRVUNL JE admit card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released the UPRVUNL JE admit cards 2021.
UPRVUNL JE admit card 2021: Candidates who have applied for the UPRVUNL JE exams, can download their admit cards or hall tickets from the official website of UPRVUNL at uprvunl.org.(uprvunl.org)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 11:56 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

UPRVUNL JE admit card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released the UPRVUNL JE admit cards 2021. Candidates who have applied for the UPRVUNL JE exams, can download their admit cards or hall tickets from the official website of UPRVUNL at uprvunl.org.

Direct link to download UPRVUNL JE admit cards 2021

UPRVUNL JE admit cards 2921: Steps to download the hall ticket

Visit the official website of UPRVUNL at uprvunl.org

Click on link under public notices saying," Click here to download admit card for the post of JE (Trainee) E&M Electrical (Post code 1) , Mechanical (post code 2), Electronics / Control &Instrumentation (Post code 3), Computer (Post code 4) against advt. no. U-38/UPRVUSA/2021."

Key in your credentials and login

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and keep hard copy of the same for future reference

The UPRVUNL JE exam will be held on October 21, October 24, October 25 and November 1.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uprvunl uprvunl recruitment admit cards hall tickets
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2021: More 148 vacancies added, check notice here

Aspiring Sanskrit teachers fail to even introduce themselves in the language

RSMSSB recruitment: Last date to apply for 3896 vacancies is Oct 9

WB Judicial Service Final Admit Card 2021 to release today, how to download here 
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP