UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 134 Junior Engineer trainee and other posts

UPRVUNL recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of junior engineer (Trainee) (E&M), Assistant Accountant, Chemist Grade-II and Lab Assistant. Eligible candidates, who want to apply for these posts, can submit application form through the official website of UPRVUNL on uprvunl.org from January 28, 2022. The last date to submit online application form is February 27.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 33 posts of junior engineer (trainee) in mechanical trade, 29 posts of junior engineer (trainee) in electrical trade, 16 posts of Junior engineer (trainee) in electronics/ control and instrumentation trade, 4 posts of junior engineer (trainee) in computer science, 21 posts of assistant accountant, 14 posts of chemist grade-II and 17 posts of lab assistant.

Qualifications for junior engineer (Trainee) (E&M):

Candidates should have thorough knowledge of Hindi in Devnagari Script. 1f the candidate has not passed high school or equivalent examination in Hindi, he/she has to clear the exam conducted by the exam Regulatory Authority U.P. (Earlier known as Registrar, Departmental Examinations Govt. of UP), within 3 years of joining.

Candidates should have 3 years diploma examination in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Control and Instrumentation/Instrumentation/Computer Engineering from an institute recognized by the state government. (Check detailed notifications for further details regarding qualification)

Qualifications for assistant accountant:

Candidates should have bachelor degree in commerce from a University/Deemed University established by an Act of Central Govt. or any state govt.

Qualifications for Chemist Grade-II:

Candidates should have M.Sc. degree in Chemistry from a University established by law in U.P. or from any other University recognised by the Governor, in at least Ilnd division.

Qualifications for lab Assistant:

Candidates should be intermediate exam passed with chemistry subject from U.P. Board Examination or equivalent or Graduation degree with chemistry subject.

Application fees:

Candidates belonging to SC/ST category (For original residents of UP) need to pay ₹826 as application fee.

Candidates belonging to other categories need to pay ₹1,180 as application fee.

For only the post of junior engineer (Trainee) (E&M), physically handicapped (AAV) candidates need to pay ₹12 as application fee.

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notifications before applying for the above mentioned posts.