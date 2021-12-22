Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC CDS Exam I 2022 notification to release today, registration ends on Jan 11
employment news

UPSC CDS Exam I 2022 notification to release today, registration ends on Jan 11

UPSC CDS Exam I 2022 notification will release today. The registration process will begin today and will end on January 11, 2022. 
UPSC CDS Exam I 2022 notification to release today, registration ends on Jan 11
Published on Dec 22, 2021 08:34 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC CDS Exam I 2022 notification on December 22, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for UPSC Combined Defence Service exam can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the exam is till January 11, 2022. 

The written examination will be conducted on April 10, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the exam can check the educational qualification and other details below. 

Eligibility Criteria 

  • For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.
  • For Indian Naval Academy—Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution. 
  • For Air Force Academy—Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Application Fees

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc cds upsc sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP