UPSC CDS Exam I 2022 notification to release today, registration ends on Jan 11

UPSC CDS Exam I 2022 notification will release today. The registration process will begin today and will end on January 11, 2022. 
Published on Dec 22, 2021 08:34 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC CDS Exam I 2022 notification on December 22, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for UPSC Combined Defence Service exam can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the exam is till January 11, 2022. 

The written examination will be conducted on April 10, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the exam can check the educational qualification and other details below. 

Eligibility Criteria 

  • For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.
  • For Indian Naval Academy—Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution. 
  • For Air Force Academy—Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Application Fees

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

Wednesday, December 22, 2021
