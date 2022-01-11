UPSC CDS I Exam 2022: Registration ends today, here’s how to check

Union Public Service Commission will end the registration process for UPSC CDS I Exam 2022 on January 11, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Defence Services Exam I can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 341 posts in the organization.

The registration process was started on December 22, 2021. The minimum educational qualification required to sit in this exam is graduation. Candidates who are studying in the final year/semester Degree course and have yet to pass the final year degree examination can also apply. To apply for the same candidates can follow these simple steps given below.



UPSC CDS I Exam 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CDS I Exam 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Part I registration.

Fill in the application form and click on submit.

Click on Part II and fill in the application form.

Once done click on submit.

Make the payment of application fees and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

