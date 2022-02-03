UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021: Check vacancy, eligibility, imp dates here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 notification. The registration process has started and will end on February 22, 2022. Candidates can who want to apply for Civil Services exam can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in or through upsconline.nic.in.

Candidate should have details of one Photo ID Card viz. Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government. Check vacancy details, eligibility, important date below.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: February 2, 2022

Closing date of application: February 22, 2022

Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies: 861

Pwd vacancies: 34

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must hold a Graduate degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament to apply for the posts. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years of age to 32 years of age as on August 1, 2022.

Selection Process

The Civil Services Examination will consist of two successive stages- Preiminary and Main exam. Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination; and Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts mentioned in the notification.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Application Fees

Candidates of general category and OBC are required to pay ₹100/- as examination fees either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card or by using Internet Banking of SBI. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates are exempted from payment of fees.