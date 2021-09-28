UPSC Civil Services Result 2020: Cut off marks released on upsc.gov.in, check here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 cut-off marks. The cut-off marks or minimum qualifying marks secured by the last recommended candidate in various categories at various stages is available on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

As per the cut-off marks official notice, the CS Prelims cut-off marks for the general category is 92.51, For the Main exam is 736 and for the Final is 944. The cut-off marks are prepared on the basis of f GS Paper-I only. GS Paper-II was of qualifying nature with 33% marks.

In case two candidates have secured equal aggregate marks in the UPSC Civil Services exam, the tie(s) have been resolved by either the candidate securing more marks in the Compulsory Papers and the Personality Test put together is to be ranked higher or the marks of both the candidates are same, the candidate senior in age is to be ranked higher. The compulsory papers include Essay, General Studies-I, General Studies-II, General Studies-III and General Studies-IV.

UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 has been declared on September 24, 2021. Shubham Kumar topped the exam followed by Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain. A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment.