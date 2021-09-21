Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC engineering services, geo-scientist exam details tomorrow
employment news

UPSC engineering services, geo-scientist exam details tomorrow

The official notification of the Engineering Services exam and Combined Geo-Scientist Exam will be released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on September 22. The preliminary phase of both the exams will be February 20, 2022.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 12:53 PM IST
UPSC engineering services, geo-scientist exam details tomorrow(HT File)

The official notification of the Engineering Services exam and Combined Geo-Scientist Exam will be released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on September 22. The preliminary phase of both the exams will be February 20, 2022. 

The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in and the deadline for the submission of the forms is October 12.

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam.

The engineering services exam is held for the selection of candidates in civil, mechanical, electrical and electronics and telecommunication engineering disciplines in Central Engineering Service, Indian Defence Service of Engineers, Indian Naval Armament Service, Indian Skill Development Service, Central Power Engineering Service and other services.

The Combined Geo-Scientist exam is held for the selection of candidates to posts in the geological survey of India, Ministry of mines, and posts in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of water resources.

The official website of the UPSC is upsc.gov.in and the registration portal is upsconline.nic.in.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc recruitment test upsc examination upsc exam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 300 posts, details here 

UPPCL recruitment 2021: Apply for 240 assistant accountant posts from Oct 8

Allahabad HC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 68 additional private secretary posts

NIT Agartala invites applications for various non-teaching posts
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP