UPSC engineering services, geo-scientist exam details tomorrow

The official notification of the Engineering Services exam and Combined Geo-Scientist Exam will be released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on September 22. The preliminary phase of both the exams will be February 20, 2022.

The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in and the deadline for the submission of the forms is October 12.

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam.

The engineering services exam is held for the selection of candidates in civil, mechanical, electrical and electronics and telecommunication engineering disciplines in Central Engineering Service, Indian Defence Service of Engineers, Indian Naval Armament Service, Indian Skill Development Service, Central Power Engineering Service and other services.

The Combined Geo-Scientist exam is held for the selection of candidates to posts in the geological survey of India, Ministry of mines, and posts in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of water resources.

The official website of the UPSC is upsc.gov.in and the registration portal is upsconline.nic.in.