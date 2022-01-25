UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2022 date released, check time table here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2022 date. The Stage I examination will be conducted on February 20, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the Engineering Services Examination 2022 can check the timetable through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The prelims exam will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm, <strong>as per official notice</strong>.

The first shift will comprise of general studies and engineering aptitude paper and the duration of the exam will be for 2 hours. The total mark is 200. The second shift will comprise of Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, and Telecom Engineering. The exam duration is for 3 hours and 300 marks questions will be asked.

The registration process was started on September 22 and ended on October 12, 2021. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill approximately 247 vacancies, including 8 vacancies for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) (06 vacancies for Locomotor Disability including Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack victims and Muscular Dystrophy & 02 vacancies for Hard of Hearing).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}