UPSC ESE Result 2020: Reserve list released on upsc.gov.in, check here

Union Public Service Commission has released the reserve list for UPSC ESE Result 2020. The reserve list for Engineering Services Examination 2020 can be checked by candidates on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

The reserve list has been released in order of merit below the last recommended candidate. As now sought by the Ministry of Railways, the Commission hereby recommends 41 candidates (including 30-Unreserved, 09- Other Backward Classes, 01-Economically Weaker Section and 01- Scheduled Tribes) to fill up the remaining vacancies based on the Engineering Services Examination, 2020. The Ministry of Railways will communicate directly with these recommended candidates.

UPSC ESE Result 2020: How to check Reserve list

Candidates can check the reserve list through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC ESE Result 2020 reserve list available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.