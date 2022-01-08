Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC ESE Result 2020: Reserve list released on upsc.gov.in, check here
employment news

UPSC ESE Result 2020: Reserve list released on upsc.gov.in, check here

UPSC ESE Result 2020 reserve list has been released. Candidates can check the list through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 
UPSC ESE Result 2020: Reserve list released on upsc.gov.in, check here
Published on Jan 08, 2022 11:05 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has released the reserve list for UPSC ESE Result 2020. The reserve list for Engineering Services Examination 2020 can be checked by candidates on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 

The reserve list has been released in order of merit below the last recommended candidate. As now sought by the Ministry of Railways, the Commission hereby recommends 41 candidates (including 30-Unreserved, 09- Other Backward Classes, 01-Economically Weaker Section and 01- Scheduled Tribes) to fill up the remaining vacancies based on the Engineering Services Examination, 2020. The Ministry of Railways will communicate directly with these recommended candidates. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check reserve list&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

UPSC ESE Result 2020: How to check Reserve list

Candidates can check the reserve list through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC ESE Result 2020 reserve list available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc upsc result exam result.
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP