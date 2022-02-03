UPSC IFS Exam 2022 registration begins, check direct link, eligibility here

Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPSC IFS Exam 2022 on February 2, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Indian Forest Service Examination can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till February 22, 2022.

The number of vacancies to be filled on the results of the examination is expected to be approximately 151. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must hold a Bachelor's degree with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering of any of Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India.

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on 1st August, 2022.

Selection Process

The Indian Forest Service Examination will consist of two successive stages. Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination; and Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the Indian Forest Service.

Application Fees

Candidates applying (excepting Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination are required to pay a fee of Rs.100/- either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit card.