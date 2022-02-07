UPSC IFS main admit cards 2021 released, here’s how to download hall tickets

UPSC IFS main admit card 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit cards for Indian Forest Service (IFS) (Main) examination 2021 on Monday, February 7, 2022. Candidates can visit the UPSC website www.upsc.gov.in and download the admit cards. The admit cards will be available on the website till March 06, 2022.

How to download IFS (main) exam 2021 admit cards:

• Visit the UPSC website www.upsc.gov.in

• Click on ‘E-admit card: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2021’ on the Homepage

• A new page will open

• Click on the link given

• The <strong>E-admit card page</strong> will appear

• Select ‘Click Here’ link under ‘To download e-admit card’

• Read the instructions carefully and click on ‘Yes’

• Login using Registration ID or Roll Number

• The IFS (main) Exam 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can download the admit card and take a print out.

According to the notice issued by the Commission, candidates need to bring the print out of the admit card along with an original photo identity card, whose number is mentioned in the e-admit card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. E-Admit card must be preserved by the candidate.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the UPSC website www.upsc.gov.in for more updates.