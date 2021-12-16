Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC IFS Main Exam 2021: DAF released on upsc.gov.in, main exam from Feb 27
UPSC IFS Main Exam 2021 DAF has been released. Candidates can check and download the DAF through the direct link given below. The Main exam will be conducted from February 27 onwards. 
Published on Dec 16, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC IFS Main Exam 2021 DAF. The Detailed Application Form I for successful candidates is available on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The form can be filled by all the successful candidates from December 15 to December 27, 2021. 

The main examination in the scheme of the Indian Forest Service Exam 2021 will be held from February 27, 2022. The examination will be held at cities including Bhopal, Chennai. Delhi Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair and Shimla, as per the official notice

Direct link to DAF I

Candidates applying (Except Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) for Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination are required to pay a fee of Rs.200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using Net Banking facility of SBI or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit card.

The Commission has asked all those candidates who have qualified the prelims exam and are eligible to appear for the main exam to upload the proof of passing the requisite minimum educational qualification along with their DAF for the Main 3 Examination, failing which such candidates will not be admitted to the Main Examination and their candidature will be cancelled.

