UPSC IFS Main Exam 2021 dates released, check schedule here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC IFS Main Exam 2021 dates. The Indian Forest Service Main Exam 2021 will be conducted on February 27, March 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

The examination on all days will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The IFS exam will begin with General English and General Knowledge paper and end with Agriculture Engineering Paper , Civil Engineering paper, Chemical Engineering Paper, Mechanical Engineering Paper and Botany Paper.

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2021: How to download

To download the schedule, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC IFS Main Exam 2021 schedule available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.