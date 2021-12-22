UPSC NDA & NA Exam I 2022: Registration to begin today, exam on April 10

Union Public Service Commission will release the notification of UPSC NDA & NA Exam I 2022 on December 22, 2021. The registration process will begin today and will end on January 11, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

The written examination will be conducted on April 10, 2022, as per the calendar shared by the Commission. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and application fees below.

Eligibility Criteria

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy :—12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy :—12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Application Fees

Candidates (excepting SC/ST candidates/Sons of JCOs/NCOs/ORs are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100/- either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/MasterCard/Rupay Credit/Debit Card.