UPSC NDA & NA I Exam 2022: Last date to apply today for 400 posts on upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission will close down the registration process for UPSC NDA & NA I Exam 2022 on January 11, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam I 2022 can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The registration link will remain active till 6 pm today.

This recruitment drive will fill up 400 posts in the organization. The online applications can be withdrawn from January 18 to January 24, 2022 till 6 pm. Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

UPSC NDA & NA I Exam 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC NDA & NA I Exam 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Part I registration.

Enter the necessary details and click on submit.

Now click on Part II registration and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be conducted on April 10, 2022 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 149th Course, and for the 111th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from January 2, 2023.