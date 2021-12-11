UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Sub Divisional Engineer posts on upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited application from candidates to apply for Sub Divisional Engineer posts. Candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply online is till December 30, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 6 posts in the organization.

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is till December 31, 2021. The date for the interview on which the shortlisted candidate is required to bring the printout of his/her online application along with other documents at UPSC shall be intimated separately. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute to apply for the post. The age limit of the candidate should be 35 years of age.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

