UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 161 Vice- Principal and other posts
Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Vice- Principal and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 16, 2022.This recruitment drive will fill up 161 posts in the organisation.
The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is till June 17, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Drug Inspector: 3 Posts
- Assistant Keeper: 1 Post
- Master in Chemistry: 1 Post
- Mineral Officer: 20 Posts
- Assistant Shipping Master and Assistant Director: 2 Posts
- Senior Lecturer: 2 Posts
- Vice-Principal: 131 Posts
- Senior Lecturer: 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.
Application Fees
Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only in cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidated. Candidates can visit the UPSC website for more information.