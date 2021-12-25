UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 187 Assistant Engineer & other posts

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the post can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 14, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 187 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Commissioner: 2 Posts

Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance: 157 Posts

Junior Time Scale (JTS): 17 Posts

Administrative Officer: 9 Posts

Assistant Professor: 2 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.