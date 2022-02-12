UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 33 Stores Officer and other posts

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Stores Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 3, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 33 posts in the organization.

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is till March 4, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details

Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor: 8 Posts

Stores Officer: 11 Posts

Assistant Mineral Economist: 14 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.