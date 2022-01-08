Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 78 Junior Mining Geologist & other posts

UPSC to recruit candidates for Junior Mining Geologist and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 78 Junior Mining Geologist & other posts
Published on Jan 08, 2022 10:47 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Mining Geologist and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 27, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 78 posts in the organisation. 

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Assistant Editor (Oriya): 1 Post
  • Assistant Director (Cost): 16 Posts
  • Economic Officer: 4 Posts
  • Administrative Officer: 1 Post
  • Mechanical Marine Engineer: 1 Post
  • Lecturer: 4 Posts
  • Scientist ‘B’(Documents): 2 Posts
  • Chemist: 5 Posts
  • Junior Mining Geologist: 36 Posts
  • Research Officer: 1 Post
  • Assistant Professor: 7 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC. 

