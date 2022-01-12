Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 78 vacancies under various posts
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 78 vacancies under various posts

  • UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications to vacancies under various departments.
UPSC Recruitment 2022: The last to submit online recruitment applications &nbsp;(ORA) to fill 78 vacancies is January 27, 2022.(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 10:15 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications to vacancies under various departments. The last to submit online recruitment applications (ORA) is January 27, 2022.

The recruitment drive is to fill 78 vacancies for the post of Assistant Editor, Assistant Directors, Economic Officers, Administrative Officer, Mechanical Marine Engineer, Lecturer, Scientists, Chemists, Junior Mining Geologist, Research Officer, and Assistant Professors. Interested candidates can visit https://www.upsconline.nic.in/ and apply.

How to apply for these various posts:

1. Visit https://www.upsconline.nic.in/

2. Click on ‘Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for Various Recruitment Posts’ link

3. Click on ‘Apply Now’ link against the post of your choice

4. Read the Important Instructions and Click ‘Next’

5. Read ‘Very Important Notice’ and Click ‘Next’

6. Read the ‘Terms and Conditions’ and Click ‘Proceed’

7. User Login Page will appear

8. Click on ‘New Registration’

9. Click on ‘Save and Continue’

10. Enter using Registration ID and Password

11. Upload Necessary Documents and Apply

Vacancies

UPSC has opened 1 vacancy for Assistant Editor (Oriya) post, 16 for Assistant Director posts, 4 Economic Officer posts, 1 Administrative Officer in the Department of Fisheries, 1 Mechanical Marine Engineer, 4 Lecturer (Occupational Therapy) posts, 2 Scientist ‘B’(Documents) posts, 5 Chemists, 36 Junior Mining Geologist, 1 Research Officer, 1 Assistant Professor in Ayurveda (Bal Roga (Kaumarbhritya), 4 Assistant Professor in Ayurveda (Kaya Chikitsa), and 2 Assistant Professor in Ayurveda (Kriya Sharir) posts.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the official UPSC website https://www.upsc.gov.in/ for updates.

